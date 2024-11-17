Red Hill Minerals Highlights Transparency at Annual Meeting

Red Hill Iron Limited (AU:RHI) has released an update.

Red Hill Minerals Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, presenting key information about its ongoing activities and projects. The presentation, led by CEO Michael Wall, highlighted the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance in its operations, specifically in its Pannawonica Iron Project. Investors are advised that the information shared is general and should not be seen as specific investment advice.

