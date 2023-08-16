News & Insights

Red Cat Partners With Tough Stump For Training DoD

August 16, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) on Wednesday announced that it has selected Tough Stump Technologies as its primary training provider for customers including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Tough Stum will also consult on ATAK app integration, testing, and evaluation of new product capabilities for Red Cat systems. While, Red Cat will support Tough Stump in further expanding the Tough Stump Rodeo, a trade show and conference designed for military and government professionals where mission-technology solutions are demonstrated in the field.

"Tough Stump is a trusted partner for Red Cat because it's a veteran-owned business with more than 150 years of combined experience across all branches of the U.S. military, Red Cat's new military-grade drone, the Teal 2, is the smartest choice for sUAS missions, and Tough Stump has the testing and training expertise to prepare our customers for mission success," said George Matus, CEO of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones.

Furthermore, the fourth annual Tough Stump Rodeo will be held in June 2024. Military and government personnel, and vendors, can register their interest by emailing rodeo@toughstump.com.

