Red Cat Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Red Cat Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The announcement from Red Cat Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Red Cat Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.17 -0.09 -0.08 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -18.0% 23.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Cat Holdings were trading at $6.0 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 632.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Red Cat Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Red Cat Holdings.

Analysts have given Red Cat Holdings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 116.67% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ouster, Faro Technologies and nLight, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Ouster, with an average 1-year price target of $14.67, indicating a potential 144.5% upside.

Faro Technologies received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $35.5, implying a potential 491.67% upside.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for nLight, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, indicating a potential 133.33% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ouster, Faro Technologies and nLight, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Red Cat Hldgs Outperform -60.96% $-23.48K -44.83% Ouster Outperform 23.11% $13.18M -13.46% Faro Technologies Buy -5.37% $53.08M -0.39% nLight Buy -8.69% $1.13M -11.05%

Key Takeaway:

Red Cat Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Red Cat Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics, indicating potential challenges in performance and profitability compared to its industry counterparts.

About Red Cat Holdings

Red Cat Holdings Inc is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally. Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for night-time operations, and Skypersonic, a provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

Financial Milestones: Red Cat Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Red Cat Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -60.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Red Cat Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -868.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Cat Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -44.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -29.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Red Cat Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Red Cat Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

