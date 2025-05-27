Red Cat Holdings Partners with ESAero to Enhance Production of Black Widow Drone Systems

Red Cat Holdings partners with ESAero to enhance Black Widow drone production with AS9100-certified manufacturing capabilities.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., a drone technology firm, has announced a partnership with ESAero to enhance manufacturing capabilities for its Black Widow small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) and its components, ensuring adherence to AS9100 aerospace quality standards. The Black Widow, designed for short-range reconnaissance and selected for the U.S. Army’s SRR contract, aims to provide military operators with better situational awareness and autonomous operation in challenging environments. Red Cat's CEO, Jeff Thompson, emphasized the importance of high-quality manufacturing to meet growing demand, while ESAero’s President, Andrew Gibson, highlighted their commitment to scaling production and supporting the warfighter. With ESAero’s certified facilities in California, the partnership aims to effectively meet the production needs of Red Cat's military and commercial clients.

Potential Positives

Red Cat has secured a partnership with ESAero to enhance manufacturing capacity for its Black Widow drone, which has been selected for the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract.

The collaboration aims to scale production and ensure continuous improvement in the quality of military-grade drones, bolstering Red Cat's position in the defense sector.

ESAero's AS9100-certified facilities will enable Red Cat to meet the growing demand for its unmanned aerial systems both from U.S. and international customers.

The partnership reflects Red Cat's commitment to delivering high-quality, Made-in-America drones to support warfighters, reinforcing its reputation in the aerospace industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes future expectations and forward-looking statements, which could indicate a lack of certainty regarding actual production capabilities and market demand, raising concerns for investors.

There is a reliance on a third-party partner, ESAero, for critical manufacturing, which could expose Red Cat to risks related to supply chain disruptions or performance issues with that partner.

The mention of “stringent requirements of the aerospace industry” may highlight potential challenges in meeting quality standards, which could impact product delivery and confidence in the company’s capabilities.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Red Cat and ESAero about?

Red Cat and ESAero have partnered to enhance AS9100 manufacturing capacity for the Black Widow drone and its subsystems.

What is the Black Widow sUAS?

The Black Widow is a small unmanned aerial system designed for short-range reconnaissance missions, providing advanced situational awareness and autonomous capabilities.

How does ESAero support Red Cat's manufacturing needs?

ESAero utilizes its AS9100-certified facilities and engineering expertise to scale production of the Black Widow drone and its components.

Why is the AS9100 standard important for aerospace manufacturing?

The AS9100 standard ensures that manufacturers have a quality management system to meet the rigorous requirements of the aerospace industry.

What other technologies is Red Cat developing?

Besides the Black Widow, Red Cat is developing technologies like TRICHON and FANG, which focus on military aerial operations.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Red Cat Holdings, Inc





. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced a partnership with



ESAero



to provide critical AS9100 manufacturing capacity for the Black Widow sUAS and its subsystems. The AS9100 standard ensures a manufacturer has a quality management system in place to meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace industry.





Teal Drones is a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings. The company’s Black Widow drone is a small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed for short-range reconnaissance (SRR) missions. The system, which was down selected for the U.S. Army’s SRR Program of Record contract, provides military operators with improved situational awareness, autonomous capabilities, and rugged performance in contested environments.





“As we ramp up production of the Black Widow to fulfill our SRR contracts and meet growing demand from U.S. and international customers, securing high-quality, aerospace-certified manufacturing capacity is critical,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “ESAero’s facilities, combined with their deep engineering expertise, make them an ideal partner for Red Cat. This collaboration supports our ability to scale manufacturing, focus on continuous improvement, and deliver mission-ready sUAS platforms to the warfighters that depend on them.”





ESAero is committed to supporting Red Cat’s mission of delivering high-quality Made-in-America sUAS to its customers and the warfighter. With multiple AS9100-certified manufacturing facilities located in San Luis Obispo, CA, ESAero is well-positioned to enhance the production throughput of Teal’s technologies for key customers. ESAero’s vertically integrated facilities and robust supply chain are perfectly suited to bolster the production of components and subsystems for Black Widow in a schedule-driven manner.





“We have had a great relationship with Red Cat over the past year and a half supporting various developments, including the Teal 2 and Black Widow,” said Andrew Gibson, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of ESAero. “During this time, we have made significant investments in our manufacturing capability for producing Group I – III UAS at scale, which we are thrilled to now provide to Red Cat and Teal. We believe this partnership will effectively and efficiently provide Teal the capacity they need to meet the production needs of their customers and the warfighter.”





Red Cat and ESAero recognize the importance of strong partnerships within America’s industrial base to meet the critical production needs of the warfighter. By combining Teal’s core technology with ESAero’s proven ability to scale production of advanced systems, Black Widow will be well positioned to be deployed rapidly and reliably.







About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.







Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at





www.redcat.red





.







About Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero)







ESAero produces Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and advanced aerospace technologies for commercial and military applications. An established leader in the field, ESAero has been demonstrating for decades its core competencies in the design and manufacturing of innovative, reliable, and scalable aircraft systems including power and battery management systems. Based in San Luis Obispo, California, ESAero provides vertically integrated AS9100 certified services in R&D, engineering, design for manufacturing, rapid prototyping, testing, and serialized production expanding in the thousands. With over 130,000 sq.ft., ESAero has the capacity, capability, and facilities to scale and accelerate manufacturing to support its partners and customers.







