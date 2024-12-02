Red Cat Chief Technology Officer, George Matus, to depart

George Matus, Red Cat’s (RCAT) Chief Technology Officer, is departing the company and is taking the role of CTO at Vector. As the founder of Teal Drones, George has played a vital role in Red Cat’s journey, including the recent production selection of its Black Widow drones for the U.S. Army’s SRR Program. His innovative contributions have significantly advanced Red Cat’s technology and product development. Chris Rill, currently Director of Partner Integration, will also transition to the role of President of Teal Drones, another Red Cat subsidiary.

