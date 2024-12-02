News & Insights

Stocks

Red Cat Chief Technology Officer, George Matus, to depart

December 02, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

George Matus, Red Cat’s (RCAT) Chief Technology Officer, is departing the company and is taking the role of CTO at Vector. As the founder of Teal Drones, George has played a vital role in Red Cat’s journey, including the recent production selection of its Black Widow drones for the U.S. Army’s SRR Program. His innovative contributions have significantly advanced Red Cat’s technology and product development. Chris Rill, currently Director of Partner Integration, will also transition to the role of President of Teal Drones, another Red Cat subsidiary.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RCAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.