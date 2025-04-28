Recursion to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Recursion will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, with a liveearnings callfor investors.

Recursion, a clinical stage TechBio company based in Salt Lake City, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide business updates on May 5, 2025, before the markets open. The company will host a liveearnings callat 8:00 am ET that day, which will be available for streaming on various platforms including X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Recursion specializes in decoding biology to enhance lives through its advanced platform, which uses machine learning to process vast datasets in biology and chemistry. They conduct a significant number of lab experiments weekly and operate one of the most powerful supercomputers globally, aiming to innovate in the medical field. The public and investors can submit questions for the call through a provided link.

$RXRX Insider Trading Activity

$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 338,574 shares for an estimated $2,286,586 .

. MICHAEL SECORA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $229,504 .

. BLAKE BORGESON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,894 shares for an estimated $164,383.

$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Salt Lake City, UT, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today it will provide business updates and report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025, before the open of the financial markets.





Recursion will host a (L)earnings Call on May 5, 2025 at 8:00 am ET / 6:00 am MT / 1:00 pm GMT. The company will broadcast the live stream from Recursion’s





X (formerly Twitter)





,





LinkedIn





, and





YouTube





accounts. Investors, analysts, and the public will be able to ask questions of the company by submitting questions here:





https://forms.gle/LYZwaVdPJidC7x259





.







About Recursion







Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.





Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at





www.Recursion.com





, or connect on





X (formerly Twitter)





and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains information that includes or is based upon “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.



