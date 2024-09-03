News & Insights

Recursion: REC-994 Meets Primary Endpoint Of Safety, Tolerability In 12-month Phase 2 Study

September 03, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Recursion (RXRX) reported top-line results of the SYCAMORE trial, a 12-month Phase 2 randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy study for REC-994 in symptomatic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation patients. REC-994 met primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, showing a similar profile across placebo and both 200mg and 400mg dosage-arms with regard to the frequency and severity of adverse events after 12 months of treatment.

Recursion plans to present data from the trial at a forthcoming medical conference and intends to submit data for publication in a peer reviewed scientific journal.

