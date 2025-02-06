Recursion Presents Promising Phase 2 Data For REC-994 In CCM At International Stroke Conference

(RTTNews) - Recursion Pharmaceuticals,Inc.(RXRX), a clinical-stage TechBio company, on Thursday announced the presentation of 12-month Phase 2 data for REC-994, its lead candidate for the treatment of Cerebral Cavernous Malformations or CCM, at the International Stroke Conference.

The SYCAMORE trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, with no treatment-related discontinuations or serious adverse events.

REC-994 400 mg showed promising efficacy signals, with 50 percent of patients demonstrating a reduction in mean lesion volume compared to 28 percent in the placebo group.

Additionally, REC-994 showed trends toward improvement in functional outcomes, as measured by the modified Rankin Scale or mRS.

The trial also highlighted REC-994's potential in patients with brainstem cavernomas, a subgroup with significant unmet need.

REC-994 showed reductions in lesion volume and improved or stabilized mRS scores in these patients.

Recursion intends to submit the data for peer-reviewed publication and is discussing next steps with regulatory bodies, including an ongoing long-term extension study.

The company continues to explore REC-994's potential in treating symptomatic CCM and plans to advance the program based on regulatory feedback and further study findings.

Currently, RXRX is trading at $7.50 down by 5.53%.

