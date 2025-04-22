Recursion to Present Preliminary Data on REC-4881 for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis at Digestive Disease Week 2025

Recursion will present preliminary safety and efficacy data for REC-4881 in familial adenomatous polyposis at DDW 2025.

Recursion, a clinical-stage TechBio company, is set to present preliminary data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, TUPELO, at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) meeting on May 4, 2025, in San Diego. The trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of REC-4881 for treating familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), a rare genetic condition with no FDA-approved therapies available. Preliminary results show that out of 13 patients treated, 84.6% experienced treatment-related adverse events, primarily mild rashes, and those who could be evaluated showed a median reduction in polyp burden of over 30% after 12 weeks. REC-4881 is a MEK 1/2 inhibitor identified using Recursion's AI platform. The drug has gained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA, highlighting its potential as a first-in-disease treatment for this patient population.

Recursion is set to present preliminary data on REC-4881 at the prominent Digestive Disease Week (DDW) meeting, highlighting its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

REC-4881, which has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA, has the potential to be a first-in-disease treatment for a condition with no currently approved therapies.

The company is leveraging its AI-powered Recursion OS platform to potentially lead to significant advancements in FAP treatment, demonstrating innovation in drug discovery.

The preliminary data presented indicates that 84.6% of patients experienced at least one treatment-related adverse event, which raises concerns about the safety profile of REC-4881.

Only 5 efficacy-evaluable patients showed benefits, which may not provide a strong enough case for the drug's effectiveness given the rare and severe nature of FAP.

There are no currently FDA-approved therapies for FAP, highlighting the high-risk nature of developing a new treatment in this market, which can create significant challenges for future commercialization.

Salt Lake City, UT, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, will present preliminary data during the 2025





Digestive Disease Week





(DDW) meeting from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, TUPELO, which is evaluating the safety and preliminary activity of REC-4881 for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). The data will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation during the Research Forum session on Hereditary GI cancer syndromes on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in San Diego.





“We are pleased that DDW has recognized the importance of our data in addressing the unmet needs of the FAP patient population, where no FDA-approved therapies currently exist,” said Najat Khan, PhD, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. “MEK 1/2 inhibition for the potential treatment of FAP was identified through our AI-powered Recursion OS platform, which analyzed cellular models of APC gene loss to uncover a potential first-in-disease treatment. We look forward to sharing our preliminary findings in our upcoming DDW presentation in May.”





Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for FAP, a rare hereditary autosomal dominant colorectal cancer predisposition syndrome, affecting approximately 50,000 people in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. REC-4881 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as Orphan Drug designation by the European Commission.





REC-4881 is an orally bioavailable, non-ATP-competitive allosteric small molecule MEK 1/2 inhibitor. The platform analyzed cellular models of APC gene loss—the root cause of FAP—to identify compounds that suppress the disease-inducing effects of APC mutations.





In the late-breaking abstract, Recursion presented preliminary data as of February 7, 2025, showing that 13 patients received 4 mg of REC-4881 QD, with 84.6% experiencing at least one treatment-related adverse event (TRAE). The most commonly reported TRAE was rash / dermatitis acneiform, primarily Grade 1 or 2. Of the 5 efficacy-evaluable patients, they experienced a greater than 30% median reduction in total polyp burden after 12 weeks of treatment. The DDW data presentation will include new results from a later data cut-off, as well as the data included in the accepted abstract.





For more information about Digestive Disease Week please visit



https://www.ddw.org/



.







Presentation Title:



Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of the Allosteric MEK1/2 Inhibitor REC-4881 as Monotherapy in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP): Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data





Session 0006, Presentation ID 354a: May 4, 2025 from 9:15 AM to 9:30 AM PDT





Presenter: N Jewel Samadder, M.D., Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center











About the TUPELO Trial







The Phase 1b/2 TUPELO trial is evaluating REC-4881 as a potential treatment for patients with FAP post-colectomy/proctocolectomy. This multicenter, open-label study assesses the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of REC-4881 in this patient population.







About Digestive Disease Week







Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases nearly 6,000 abstracts and over 1,000 invited talks on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at



www.ddw.org



.







About Recursion







Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.





Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at





www.Recursion.com





, or connect on





X (formerly Twitter)





and





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding the potential efficacy of REC-4881, including the potential to be a first-in-disease treatment; the timing of and outcomes of the TUPELO clinical trial; the effects of our platform on trial outcomes; the potential size of the market opportunity for our drug candidates; the timing and presentation of preliminary data at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week meeting; Recursion’s leadership of the TechBio space; the Recursion OS and other technologies; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.