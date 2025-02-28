Recursion Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Recursion (RXRX) posted a net loss of $178.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $93.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss per share was $0.53 compared to a loss of $0.42. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $4.5 million, compared to $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shares of Recursion are down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.

