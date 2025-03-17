Recursion Pharmaceuticals's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RXRX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,640, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $471,855.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $12.0 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stands at 3202.67, with a total volume reaching 6,136.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.15 $1.95 $2.14 $12.00 $106.0K 819 500 RXRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.15 $1.95 $2.1 $12.00 $105.0K 819 1.0K RXRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.9 $1.8 $1.8 $5.00 $55.8K 1.0K 494 RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.55 $0.5 $0.55 $7.50 $53.9K 96 1.1K RXRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $8.00 $41.6K 8.1K 229

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Current Position of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading volume stands at 15,125,091, with RXRX's price up by 8.17%, positioned at $6.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

