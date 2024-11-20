Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Strategic Acquisition and Leadership Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

In a strategic move, the Company finalized its acquisition of Exscientia, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The transaction involved exchanging Exscientia shares for the Company’s Class A Common Stock, leading to Exscientia’s delisting from Nasdaq. Notable executive changes followed, with Franziska Michor joining the Company’s board, Ben Taylor becoming CFO, and Christopher Gibson assuming the role of President alongside his CEO duties. Additionally, operational changes and a new equity incentive plan were announced, signaling a fresh phase of growth and innovation.

