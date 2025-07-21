Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock (RXRX) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) have centered around the company's notable stock price surge of 14% over the past month, a performance that stands out against a relatively flat broader market. Many users are pointing to the company's progress in AI-driven drug discovery and a significant pipeline update as key drivers behind the momentum. The buzz reflects a growing interest in how Recursion's innovative approach could reshape the biotech landscape.

Additionally, posts on X highlight a recent acquisition of full rights to a hypophosphatasia program, sparking conversations about potential future growth for the company. Some users express optimism about the stock's trajectory, with a few noting technical indicators suggesting a possible breakout. This flurry of activity underscores the intense focus on RXRX as a player to watch in the biotech sector.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Insider Trading Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 218,574 shares for an estimated $1,411,986.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RXRX forecast page.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RXRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $8.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Vikram Purohit from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners set a target price of $6.0 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.