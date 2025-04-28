Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) standing at $5.84, reflecting a +1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 1.38% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.15 million, indicating a 46.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $76.46 million, representing changes of +20.71% and +29.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.96% higher. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RXRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

