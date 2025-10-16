Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $6.36, demonstrating a -6.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have appreciated by 44.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.45 million, indicating a 33.11% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.5 per share and a revenue of $72.38 million, representing changes of +11.24% and +23.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.92% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Recursion Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

