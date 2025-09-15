Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $4.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 16.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting a 2.94% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.45 million, down 33.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $72.38 million, which would represent changes of +12.43% and +23.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.31% lower. Currently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

