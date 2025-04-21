Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the latest trading day at $5.41, indicating a -1.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 17.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 9.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.44, reflecting a 12.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.15 million, indicating a 46.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $76.46 million, signifying shifts of +20.71% and +29.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.96% higher. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.