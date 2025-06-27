Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the most recent trading day at $5.03, moving -6.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have appreciated by 21.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.58 million, up 8.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $74.95 million, demonstrating changes of +20.71% and +27.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% upward. Right now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.