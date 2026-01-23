Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) was down 4.64% at $4.73. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 12.73% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.28, indicating a 47.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.5 million, up 460.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.59 per share and a revenue of $64.62 million, representing changes of +5.92% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.08% increase. Right now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX)

