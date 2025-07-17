Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed at $5.52, marking a +2.41% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

The biotechnology company's stock has climbed by 5.48% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 million, up 8.02% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $73.39 million, representing changes of +20.71% and +24.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Recursion Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

