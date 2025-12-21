Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:RXRX) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $6.46 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.61% from the latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.18%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 378,294K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 33,545K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,989K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 20.38% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 23,979K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,174K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 5.12% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 19,950K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,652K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 27.92% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 14,667K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnevik AB holds 13,434K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

