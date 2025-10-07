Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) was down 5.42% at $5.23. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.67%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 19.7% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.94%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.45 million, showing a 33.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $72.38 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.43% and +23.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Recursion Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

