Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $5.03, demonstrating a -1.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 23.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.58 million, indicating a 8.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.34 per share and a revenue of $74.95 million, representing changes of +20.71% and +27.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

