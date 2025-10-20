Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares

Key Points

Christopher Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, recently sold a significant chunk of his company's common stock.

The CEO of Recursion Pharmaceuticals recently disposed of 120,000, which left him with 954,000.

What happened

Christopher Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX), reported the sale of 100,000 shares on October 10, 2025, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing. It appears that Gibson converted 120,000 shares of class B common stock to class A common stock. He then sold 100,00 shares for $604,000 and gifted 20,000 shares to an undisclosed party.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 100,000 Shares gifted N/A Transaction value ~$604,000 Post-transaction shares 954,229 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.1 million

Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6.04) as reported for the transaction on October 10, 2025.

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Christopher Gibson's historical trading activity?

This transaction aligns with the recent median sell size of 100,000 shares for trades from May 2, 2024, to October 10, 2025. Since May 2024, Gibson has executed 17 sell trades with a median size of 100,000 shares [Source: insider trading statistics, period: May 2, 2024, to October 10, 2025], indicating this event is typical in magnitude for his recent activity.

What proportion of Gibson's direct holdings was affected by this sale?

The disposal of 100,000 shares represents approximately 9.49% of Gibson's direct holdings immediately before the transaction. This percentage is higher than his recent median of 3.65% of holdings per transaction for trades between May 2, 2024, and October 10, 2025, reflecting that the trade used a greater portion of his available holdings as of October 10, 2025.

What is the significance of the derivative context related to this transaction?

This event involves the conversion of a derivative security into Class A Common Stock, with 120,000 underlying shares. The transaction reflects the exercise and immediate sale of shares acquired through derivative conversion.

How has the market context shifted since the transaction date?

As of October 13, 2025, the stock was priced at $5.53, compared to the weighted average transaction price of $6.04 per share, indicating a decrease in share price following the transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization N/A Revenue (TTM) $64.4 million Net income (TTM) ($649.0 million) 1-year price change (17.71%)

* 1-year price change (17.71%) is calculated on a calendar-year basis as of October 13, 2025.

Company snapshot

Recursion Pharmaceuticals develops a pipeline of clinical and preclinical drug candidates, with lead assets such as REC-994, REC-2282, and REC-4881.

The company leverages a proprietary technology platform that combines automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company also maintains research collaborations and agreements.

Primary partners include major pharmaceutical companies and research institutions seeking novel therapeutics and drug discovery solutions.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals operates at scale with 800 employees and a focus on integrating advanced computational methods with biological research to accelerate drug development. The company's strategy centers on leveraging its data-driven platform to identify and advance new therapeutic candidates efficiently. Strategic collaborations with major industry partners enhance its competitive position in the biotechnology sector.

Foolish take

At over 10% of his holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Gibson's recent transactions aren't a great sign of confidence. That said, it doesn't necessarily mean he's bearish about the start-up drugmaker he manages. It could mean that Recursion is simply too generous with stock-based compensation, and he expects the shares he sold to soon be replaced.

Recursion was founded about 12 years ago to accelerate the drug development process with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Unfortunately, things haven't worked out as expected. The company abandoned its former lead candidate last year. Instead of applying its machine learning knowledge to elucidate new candidates, it acquired a new development pipeline from Exscientia last year in an all-stock deal.

Over the past 12 months, outstanding shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals soared by 52.3% to 436.55 million. With over 100 million new shares floating around, delivering a satisfying return to long-term shareholders will be a lot more challenging.

Later this year, Recursion Pharmaceuticals expects to report additional data from a phase 2 trial with REC-4881. It also expects to report additional data from a phase 2 trial with REC-617 before the end of 2025. It's probably best to wait until after we see clinical data that suggests the company's AI-powered drug discovery engine is more effective than its peers' before taking a risk on this volatile stock.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's securities by its executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Derivative security: A financial instrument whose value is based on the price of another asset, such as a stock option.

Class A common stock: A type of company share that may have specific voting rights or privileges.

Direct ownership: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Disposal (of shares): The act of selling, gifting, or otherwise transferring ownership of shares.

Pipeline: The portfolio of drug candidates a pharmaceutical company is developing.

Preclinical: The stage of drug development before testing in humans, typically involving laboratory and animal studies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Therapeutic candidate: A drug or compound being evaluated for its potential to treat a specific disease.

Strategic collaboration: A formal partnership between organizations to achieve shared objectives, often in research or product development.

