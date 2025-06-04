Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX). Shares have added about 5.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Recursion Pharmaceuticals due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 10.13% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 9.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported revenues of $132 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.9%. EPS of -$0.75 for the same period compares with -$0.98 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ionis Pharmaceuticals is expected to post a loss of $0.14 per share, indicating a change of +68.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

