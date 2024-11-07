Recursion Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Strategic Milestones

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc ( (RXRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc presented to its investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage TechBio company focused on industrializing drug discovery by using sophisticated machine-learning algorithms and a comprehensive platform known as the Recursion OS. The company recently reported its third quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting significant progress in clinical trials and strategic partnerships. Key achievements include milestones in clinical trials such as encouraging data from a Phase 2 trial in Cerebral Cavernous Malformation and the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Additionally, Recursion expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to enhance its drug discovery platform, and optioned its first neuroscience phenomap to Roche-Genentech in a deal potentially exceeding $500 million. Financially, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $26.1 million, a substantial increase from the previous year, attributed to collaborations with Roche-Genentech. However, the company incurred a net loss of $95.8 million due to increased research and development expenses. Moving forward, Recursion is poised to enhance its portfolio with the upcoming business combination with Exscientia and continues to pursue its mission of translating its research into potential medicines for patients.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.