Recursion Pharmaceuticals Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RXRX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,225, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $916,047.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $17.0 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Recursion Pharmaceuticals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $0.45 $0.4 $0.4 $6.50 $182.4K 1.8K 5.0K RXRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.45 $10.00 $180.0K 3.7K 5.1K RXRX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.65 $1.55 $1.6 $6.00 $163.8K 11.9K 2.3K RXRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.8 $6.00 $56.3K 15.2K 2.8K RXRX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $1.15 $1.05 $1.1 $6.00 $55.0K 15.2K 9.7K

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Current Position of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Currently trading with a volume of 65,934,254, the RXRX's price is up by 11.62%, now at $6.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $8. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $5.





Latest Ratings for RXRX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Assumes Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

