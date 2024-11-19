Recursion Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) with 7,493 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 94.34%. Jan-25 6 calls and Jun-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
