Recursion Pharmaceuticals call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) with 5,540 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 75.26%. Jan-27 5 calls and Nov-24 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

