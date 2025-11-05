Markets
RXRX

Recursion Pharma Appoints Najat Khan As CEO

November 05, 2025 — 07:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX), a clinical-stage TechBio company, on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved that Chief R&D and Commercial Officer Najat Khan will take over from Chris Gibson as Chief Executive Officer and President effective January 1, 2026.

Najat will also continue serving on the Board of Directors.

Gibson will transition to Chairman of the Board and interim Executive Advisor, while current Chairman Rob Hershberg will assume the role of Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

In the pre-market trading, Recursion Pharma is 1.2000% lesser at $4.9400 on the Nasdaq.

