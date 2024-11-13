Recursion, Exscientia shareholders approve proposed combination

Recursion (RXRX) and Exscientia plc (EXAI) have each received overwhelming approval from their shareholders for the proposed combination between Recursion and Exscientia. The transaction is expected to close on November 20, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions. “The overwhelming support from both Recursion and Exscientia shareholders further validates our strong rationale for this business combination, and we look forward to closing the transaction next week,” said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion who will continue as the CEO of the combined company following closing. “We look forward to bringing together Recursion’s biological and chemical exploration and mapping capabilities with Exscientia’s molecular design and automated chemistry synthesis capabilities to accelerate the discovery of better drugs for patients.”

