Rectitude Holdings Ltd. Marks Milestone with First Delivery of All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System in Singapore

Rectitude Holdings Ltd., a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment, announced the successful delivery of its first batch of the All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System (AIMS) in February 2025, marking the product's debut in Singapore. This initial sale generated S$450,000 in revenue and included two AIMS AST 05 systems and twelve mobile power stations, which were integrated into the local electrical grid with support from Rectitude's project team. The company secured additional orders for the power stations, indicating strong market demand. This milestone aligns with Rectitude's strategy to expand its presence in Southeast Asia's green energy market, following its recent launch of new energy solutions in Thailand. Chairman Jian Zhang expressed that this achievement is a pivotal step for the company as Singapore moves towards cleaner energy sources under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Potential Positives

Successful delivery of the All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System (AIMS) marks Rectitude's entry into the Singapore market, demonstrating its commitment to advancing green energy solutions in Southeast Asia.

Initial sales generated S$450,000 in revenue, indicating a strong start for the new product line and establishing a foothold in a multi-billion-dollar market.

New orders for mobile power stations secured, reflecting strong market demand and validating the company’s growth potential in the renewable energy sector.

The launch of AIMS aligns with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, positioning Rectitude as a supportive partner in the country’s transition to sustainable energy sources.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that may concern potential investors about the company's ability to meet its expectations and projections.

There is no detailed information on the financial performance prior to this sale, which may raise questions about the company's previous financial health and its capacity to continue expanding effectively.

The announcement does not provide specifics about how the AIMS systems have been received by customers, which could lead to doubts about customer satisfaction and product performance in the marketplace.

FAQ

What is the All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System (AIMS)?

AIMS is Rectitude's next-generation energy storage solution designed to support cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

When did Rectitude Holdings deliver AIMS in Singapore?

Rectitude delivered its first batch of AIMS systems to customers in Singapore in February 2025.

What revenue did Rectitude generate from the initial AIMS sale?

The initial sale of AIMS systems generated S$450,000 in revenue for Rectitude Holdings.

How does AIMS contribute to Singapore's energy transition?

AIMS supports Singapore’s transition to cleaner energy sources, aligned with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Which markets does Rectitude target for its products?

Rectitude targets markets in Southeast Asia, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced the successful delivery of its first batch of All-in-One Intelligence Micro-grid System (“AIMS”) to customers in Singapore in February 2025. This milestone marks the product’s debut in Singapore and reinforces the Company’s commitment to advancing green energy solutions in Southeast Asia.





The initial sale included two AIMS AST 05 and twelve 6800/2350B mobile power stations, generating S$450,000 in revenue. With on-site support from Rectitude’s AIMS project team, the AIMS AST 05 systems were seamlessly integrated into the local electrical grid and have been operating efficiently. The mobile power stations were quickly delivered to various Singapore companies across different industries. Additionally, new orders for the mobile power stations have been secured, highlighting strong market demand.





This achievement follows Rectitude’s launch of its innovative new energy solutions in Thailand in December 2024 enabling the Company to enter the multi-billion-dollar green energy market in Southeast Asia. This first sale in Singapore, where the Company is headquartered, represents a pivotal step in its strategy to establish a strong presence in the region’s rapidly growing sustainable energy sector.





"This first sale in Singapore is a significant milestone for our company and a major step in our expansion strategy,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “By introducing AIMS, our next-generation energy storage solution, we aim to support Singapore’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. As the country accelerates its energy transition under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, we anticipate tremendous opportunities for green energy solutions. We believe the successful launch of AIMS in Singapore will serve as a strong foundation for our continued growth across Southeast Asia.”







About Rectitude







Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.rectitude.com.sg











Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future business plans, market expansion strategies, and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Rectitude





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@rectitude.com.sg







Jackson Lin





Lambert by LLYC





Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593





Email:



jian.lin@llyc.global





