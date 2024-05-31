Recticel Expands Share Capital and Commits to Sustainability

Recticel (GB:0NHV) has released an update.

Recticel has increased its share capital with the creation of 55,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of subscription rights from two warrant plans, which will be traded on Euronext Brussels. The Belgian insulation company is committed to combating climate change through energy-efficient products and has set approved science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. As of the end of 2023, Recticel employed 1,255 individuals and reported a turnover of EUR 529.4 million.

For further insights into GB:0NHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.