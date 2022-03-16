Recruiting and Retaining Female Advisors

Female advisors are heavily underrepresented in advising, and that's just because the industry fundamentally doesn’t understand how to recruit and retain them. Female advisors represent about a fifth of the industry. The number one way according to research to obtain and retain female advisors is having women occupy leadership positions. Additionally, female advisors want more flexibility stressed in the hiring process. A pipeline strategy with flexibility is a wonderful way to hire more female employees and retain them afterward.

Finsum: Female advisors can click and connect with different sets of clientele and are an underrepresented portion of the financial industry.

