Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (RCRUY) Price Target Decreased by 18.69% to 20.50

The average one-year price target for Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RCRUY) has been revised to $20.50 / share. This is a decrease of 18.69% from the prior estimate of $25.22 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.00 to a high of $39.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.82% from the latest reported closing price of $10.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCRUY is 0.13%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 97K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 29.13% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 2.39% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 18.22% over the last quarter.

