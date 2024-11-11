Recordati Completes Share Buyback Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.
Recordati S.p.A. has successfully concluded its share buyback program, purchasing nearly 1.5 million shares at an average price of €50.03, totaling approximately €74.73 million. This move supports the company’s stock option and incentive plans for its management team. Recordati continues to expand its international presence, offering a wide range of therapeutic options.
