Recordati Completes Share Buyback Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has successfully concluded its share buyback program, purchasing nearly 1.5 million shares at an average price of €50.03, totaling approximately €74.73 million. This move supports the company’s stock option and incentive plans for its management team. Recordati continues to expand its international presence, offering a wide range of therapeutic options.

For further insights into IT:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.