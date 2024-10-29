Recordati Advances in Share Buyback Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has announced progress in its share buyback program, aimed at supporting stock option plans for its management. The company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, is a global pharmaceutical group with operations in approximately 150 countries. As of late October 2024, Recordati held over 2.5 million of its own shares, representing 1.2% of its share capital.

