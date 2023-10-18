Record Outflows for Renewable Energy Funds

During Q3, there was a net outflow of $1.4 billion from renewable energy funds. Overall, there has been a 23% drop to $65.4 billion in total assets in renewable energy funds from the end of Q2.

Renewable energy companies have underperformed due to high rates and rising costs which are compressing margins. Given that many of these companies have high multiples, they are more sensitive to rising long-term rates which makes future projected cash flows less valuable.

While there was a burst of enthusiasm around the sector following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), many stocks in the sector are down between 30 and 50% since then. For instance, the iShares Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is down 39% since the IRA’s passage in August of last year.

Some of the issues they’ve faced include project delays, long timelines for permits in addition to the headwind of higher material costs and interest rates. As a result, many high-profile projects in Europe have been delayed or canceled due to these constraints. Another contributing factor for outflows out of the sector is that artificial intelligence has become the new ‘hot’ growth theme in 2023 with the theme attracting significant flows.

Finsum: Renewable energy funds experienced major outflows in Q3 due to a variety of factors.

oil

OPEC

carbon

energy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.