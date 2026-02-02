Markets
TYL

For The Record Agrees To Be Acquired By Tyler Technologies For Enterprise Value Of $258 Mln

February 02, 2026 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - For The Record announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tyler Technologies, Inc (TYL) for an enterprise value of $258 million.

Tyler Technologies is a provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other.

TYL closed Monday's regular trading at $362.88, down $6.52 or 1.77%. In after-hours trading at 7:58:29 PM EST, the stock rebounded to $369.96, gaining $7.08 or 1.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TYL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.