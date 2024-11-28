Recharge Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited has announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting have been successfully carried, showcasing strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election of board members, and approval of various shares and performance rights. This outcome indicates positive momentum for Recharge Metals, potentially bolstering investor confidence and interest.

