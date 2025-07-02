Recent Report Shows That Rep. Cleo Fields Bought Up to $11.07M Worth of NVIDIA Stock

A July filing shows that Representative Cleo Fields reported a purchase in NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), valued between $3,563,043 and $11,070,000. The transaction date is listed as June 26, 2025, with the report published on July 1, 2025.

At present, NVIDIA shares are trading up 1.78% at $156.03.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Cleo Fields executed 45 trades totaling over $4.06 million. The largest of these trades were in NVIDIA and Microsoft stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA): $1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Cleo Fields's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-06-30 Apple AAPL STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-06-30 Apple AAPL STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-06-30 Apple AAPL STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-06-30 Apple AAPL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-06-30

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

