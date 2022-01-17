Recent 7.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shareholders, they're still up 480% over 5 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) share price down 29% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 480% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 44% decline over the last twelve months.

While the stock has fallen 7.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Quidel became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Quidel share price has gained 117% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 177% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 29% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.42.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:QDEL Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Quidel's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Quidel had a tough year, with a total loss of 44%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quidel better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Quidel (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Quidel is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

