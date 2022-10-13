Recent 6.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shareholders, they're still up 21% over 3 years

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 21% during that period.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Arrow Electronics became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Arrow Electronics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Arrow Electronics shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 20% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 44%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arrow Electronics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arrow Electronics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

