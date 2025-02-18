Reborn Coffee Inc. Announces Expansion Plans with 33 New Development Agreements Across U.S. and International Markets

Reborn Coffee signs area development agreements for 33 new locations, enhancing nationwide and international market presence.

Quiver AI Summary

Reborn Coffee Inc., a leader in the specialty coffee market, has announced the signing of area development and franchise agreements for 33 new locations, bolstering its growth strategy both nationally and internationally. Following a successful Franchise Seminar at its headquarters, the company will expand its presence in key markets across the U.S., including several states such as California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, as well as internationally in Prague, Czech Republic. CEO Jay Kim emphasized the importance of local partnerships for operational success and highlighted the company's commitment to providing a premium coffee experience while supporting franchisees.

Potential Positives

Signing of commitments for 33 new locations through area development and franchise agreements highlights Reborn Coffee's aggressive growth strategy.

The expansion reinforces the company's presence in key domestic and international markets, indicating strong demand for its specialty coffee offerings.

CEO Jay Kim emphasized the importance of local partnerships for operational success, showcasing the company’s commitment to franchisee support and collaboration.

The new locations span multiple states and include international expansion into Prague, Czech Republic, enhancing brand visibility and market penetration.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note about the company's ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring net losses, which raises concerns about its financial stability.

There is an inherent risk mentioned regarding the company's ability to successfully open the new locations as planned or at all, indicating potential challenges in executing its growth strategy.

The forward-looking statements contain several uncertainties, including economic conditions, competition, and customer loyalty, which could significantly affect the company’s growth prospects.

FAQ

What recent agreements has Reborn Coffee signed?

Reborn Coffee has signed area development and franchise agreements for 33 new locations across the U.S. and internationally.

How many new locations will Reborn Coffee open?

Reborn Coffee plans to open 33 new locations in various key markets, including Northern and Southern California, Florida, and Georgia.

Where are the new Reborn Coffee locations planned?

New locations are planned in several states, including California, Florida, Georgia, and also internationally in Prague, Czech Republic.

What is Reborn Coffee's expansion strategy?

The company aims to accelerate its growth strategy through area development and franchise agreements while enhancing local partnerships.

How can I learn more about Reborn Coffee's franchise opportunities?

Interested parties can email info@rebornfranchise.com or call (562)-631-7809 for more information on franchise opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $REBN stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Reborn Coffee Strengthens Nationwide and International Growth with Newly Signed Area Development Agreements







BREA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the signing of commitments for 33 new locations through a combination of area development and franchise agreements following its highly successful Franchise Seminar held on February 14-15 at Reborn Coffee’s Headquarters. This milestone reinforces the company’s aggressive growth strategy and solidifies its expanding presence in key domestic and international markets.





The newly secured agreements underscore the strong demand for Reborn Coffee’s specialty coffee, tea, and bakery concept, with locations planned across multiple states and internationally.





Newly Signed Area Development and Franchise Locations:







Northern California: 3 locations



Northern California: 3 locations



Southern California: 3 locations



Southern California: 3 locations



Florida: 3 locations



Florida: 3 locations



Georgia: 3 locations



Georgia: 3 locations



Arizona: 3 locations



Arizona: 3 locations



N. Carolina: 3 locations



N. Carolina: 3 locations



Tennessee: 3 locations



Tennessee: 3 locations



Texas: 3 locations



Texas: 3 locations



Nevada: 3 locations



Nevada: 3 locations



Ohio: 3 locations



Ohio: 3 locations



International: Prague, Czech Republic 3 locations











“These agreements mark a pivotal moment in Reborn Coffee’s expansion,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “With our area development model, we are accelerating our footprint nationwide and internationally while ensuring strong local partnerships that will drive operational success. California remains our launchpad, and we are well-positioned to establish a presence in key U.S. markets and beyond.”





As the company moves forward with its franchise growth strategy, Reborn Coffee remains committed to delivering a premium specialty coffee experience while supporting its franchisees with the tools, training, and technology needed for success.





For more information about Reborn Coffee’s franchise opportunities, please email



info@rebornfranchise.com



or call (562)-631-7809.







About Reborn Coffee







Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit



www.reborncoffee.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contacts









Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ North America







REBN@mzgroup.us







949-491-8235







Company Contact:







Reborn Coffee, Inc.







ir@reborncoffee.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.