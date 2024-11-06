Reborn Coffee closes acquisition of 58% stake in Bbang Ssaem Bakery

Reborn Coffee (REBN) announced the acquisition of a 58% stake in Bbang Ssaem Bakery, a leading bakery chain with 31 locations across South Korea. This acquisition follows the previously signed MOU between the two companies, solidifying Reborn Coffee’s commitment to expanding its offerings and establishing a strong presence in the bakery sector. Bbang Ssaem’s established presence in the Korean market, combined with Reborn Coffee’s specialty coffee expertise, creates a unique opportunity to enhance brand strength. This acquisition also serves as a launchpad for Reborn Coffee’s entry into the South Korean franchise market, delivering premium coffee and bakery experiences to new locations through a scalable and accessible model. With Bbang Ssaem Bakery’s trailing twelve months revenue through November 2024, an estimated $7 million, this acquisition positions Reborn Coffee to leverage the synergies and drive revenue for both companies. Through this franchise initiative, Reborn Coffee aims to empower local entrepreneurs and foster a strong network of franchise partners who share its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The franchise model will allow Reborn Coffee to expand more rapidly across South Korea, introducing its new standardized cafe concept and high-end coffee and bakery offerings to diverse communities. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance brand reach, attract new customer bases, and create substantial growth opportunities for both Reborn Coffee and its franchise partners. The acquisition, funded by accredited investors in Korea, underscores strong market confidence in Reborn Coffee’s growth potential and commitment to delivering value. By bringing Bbang Ssaem under its corporate structure, Reborn Coffee gains a foothold in the bakery sector, aligning its offerings to meet the demand for both artisanal baked goods and premium coffee. Reborn Coffee’s cafe concept aims to elevate the customer experience by offering high-end specialty coffee, artisanal baked goods, and a welcoming atmosphere. Select locations in South Korea will be upgraded to reflect this high-end cafe bakery model, meeting the growing demand for premium food and beverage options. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Reborn Coffee’s expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional products across all locations. The company looks forward to implementing this enhanced concept and capitalizing on the synergies from this acquisition to drive sustained growth and profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.