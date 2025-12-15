Reasons Why You Should Hold Trane Technologies Stock for Now

Trane Technologies TT has a Growth Score of A. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to be up 8% year over year. Earnings for 2025 and 2026 are expected to rise 16% and 13.8%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 7.1% in 2025 and 7.7% in 2026.

Factors That Augur Well for TT

Trane Technologies’ business is primarily driven by the Commercial HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market. According to Grand View Research, the market size is nearly $259 billion in 2025. With its doubled applied bookings, it reached an all-time high, surging 30% year over year in the last reported quarter.

The company’s recent acquisition, Brainbox AI, adds considerable value to the HVAC services provided to buildings. As the green environment drive grows globally, this Agentic AI leverages organizations to achieve measurable reductions in energy consumption, long-term efficiency and sustainability by lowering their carbon emissions.

The company remains committed to creating long-term value for its investors. It consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. It paid $561.1 million, $620 million, $683.7 million and $757.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $1.1 billion, $1.2 billion, $669.3 million and $1.3 billion in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Although below the industry average of 1.58, its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.21 in the third quarter of 2025 was up from 1.1 in the previous quarter due to an increase in cash reserves. A current ratio of above 1 will assist the company in paying off short-term obligations efficiently.

A Risk

TT operates in a competitive market, with giants including Honeywell International, Siemens, Carrier and Daikin Industries. This competition increases the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability while continuously innovating and differentiating its offerings and maintaining cost efficiency.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry are Gen Digital (GEN) and Jamf Holding (JAMF).

Gen Digital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.1%.

GEN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3% on average.

Jamf Holding carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.3%.

JAMF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4% on average.

