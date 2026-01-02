Reasons Why You Should Hold On to Broadridge Stock Right Now

Broadridge Financial Solutions’ BR growth is fueled by its well-executed growth strategy, democratization of securities, innovations and acquisitions. Ongoing dividend payouts consistently enhance shareholder value and reinforce investor confidence.

The company’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings are expected to rise 9.8% and 8.8%, respectively. Revenues are anticipated to grow 5.4% in fiscal 2026 and 4.4% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for BR

BR’s revenue growth is driven by its SaaS-based BPO services, leveraging networks, data and digital capabilities. Robust recurring fees, closing in new business, internal expansion and acquisition-related benefits enable the company to gain more market share.

Broadridge continues to drive democratization and digitization in the governance business to boost demand for U.S. equities, banking on its shareholder rights protection characteristics. Its strategy to propel tokenization across multiple asset classes delivers real value to clients, facilitating capital formation and enhancing investors’ ability to use assets as collateral.

The company’s top line is being driven by its growth strategy. BR utilizes advanced technology to enhance digital communications and printing, and mail services in the governance front. It also augments platform capabilities and the use of next-generation solutions to improve capital market offerings.

Broadridgehas developed a comprehensive wealth management platform, enabling clients with robust systems and data integration capabilities across its wealth management front offerings.

BR is also investing in acquisitions to accelerate its product set and development, both domestically and internationally. In September 2025, the company acquired iJoin — a retirement plan technology provider specializing in participant onboarding, engagement and analytics solutions — to strengthen its workplace and retirement solutions business. The acquisition of Signal in 2025 — a digital client communications provider — strengthens its global relationships with key financial services firms in the U.K.

Broadridgeconsistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments. In fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company paid out $290.7 million, $331 million, $368.2 million and $402.3 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves boost shareholder value and instill investor confidence.

Key Risk Factor

BR had a current ratio of 0.93, lower than the industry's average of 1.95 in the last quarter. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocksin the industry are PagerDuty PD and MongoDB MDB.

PagerDuty currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). PD has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.9%. The company delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MongoDB also flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22%. MDB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.3% on average.

