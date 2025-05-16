Reasons to Include DTE Energy Stock in Your Portfolio Right Away

DTE Energy Corp.’s DTE disciplined capital spending program to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its electric utility systems boosts its performance. Given its growth prospects and low debt, DTE makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Forecast & Surprise History of DTE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $13.18 billion, which indicates growth of 5.8% from the 2024 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 revenues is pegged at $14.03 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.



DTE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.6%. The company surpassed expectations in the last four reported quarters and delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.84%.

Overview of DTE’s Debt Profile

Currently, DTE’s total debt to capital is 19.89%, much better than the industry’s average of 62.59%.



DTE’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 2.5. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.

DTE’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, DTE’s ROE is 13%, higher than the industry’s average of 10.34%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than the electricity utility industry.

DTE’s Shareholder-Friendly Initiatives

DTE Energy has increased shareholder value by continuously paying dividends. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is $1.09 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.36. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.2%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's average of 1.25%.



During the first quarter of 2025, DTE paid dividends worth $217 million compared to the year-ago figure of $202 million.

DTE’s Planned Capital Allocation

DTE Energy intends to invest $30 billion over the next five years, representing a 20% increase over its prior five-year investment plan. Of this, the company’s subsidiary, DTE Electric, anticipates making capital investments totaling $24 billion.



Apart from its utility activities, DTE continues to make development in its non-utility industry, which diversifies its earnings stream. Profitable returns from such investments should enable DTE Energy to meet its long-term operating earnings growth target of 6-8%.

DTE Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, DTE stock has risen 5.6% compared with the industry’s average growth of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are WEC Energy Group WEC, CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP and Avista AVA, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



WEC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.24, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 8.5%.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.75, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 8%.



AVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.61, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 14%.

