RealReal CFO Robert Julian To Step Down

September 29, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), an online market platform, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Robert Julian will step down before January 31, 2024 or the date a new CFO assumes the position, whichever is earlier.

If a new finance chief assumes role prior to January 31, 2024, Julian will continue to be an employee and serve as an executive advisor through January 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

The company said it is on the look out to identify a new CFO.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
