RealReal CFO Robert Julian To Step Down

(RTTNews) - The RealReal, Inc. (REAL), an online market platform, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Robert Julian will step down before January 31, 2024 or the date a new CFO assumes the position, whichever is earlier.

If a new finance chief assumes role prior to January 31, 2024, Julian will continue to be an employee and serve as an executive advisor through January 31, 2024, the company said in a statement.

The company said it is on the look out to identify a new CFO.

