reAlpha Tech (AIRE) Price Target Increased by 40.19% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for reAlpha Tech (NasdaqCM:AIRE) has been revised to $1.25 / share. This is an increase of 40.19% from the prior estimate of $0.89 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.43 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.14% from the latest reported closing price of $0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in reAlpha Tech. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRE is 0.00%, an increase of 81.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 127.53% to 3,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 427K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 76.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 863.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 114K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 82.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 1,502.85% over the last quarter.

Scientech Research holds 113K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 109K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 79.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRE by 161.60% over the last quarter.

